Edward J. Mcgowan Sells 1,194 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $131,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AKAM stock opened at $113.12 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $114.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

