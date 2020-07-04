JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MU. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

