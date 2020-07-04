27,698 Shares in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Americas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Enel Americas by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

NYSE:ENIA opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Americas SA has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. Enel Americas had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENIA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Enel Americas Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.