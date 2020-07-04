Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,095 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

