19,459 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 119,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 73,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,278,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 354,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

VSTO stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $869.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.28. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

