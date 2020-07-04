Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,166,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,792 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 173,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 89,344 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBLK opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $625.42 million, a P/E ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DNB Markets cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

