36,577 Shares in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STML. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 151,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 53,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $261,655.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.78. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 150.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

