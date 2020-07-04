51,034 Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRX opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey P. George acquired 23,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,049.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at $99,049.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kiely acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. 26.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRX. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

