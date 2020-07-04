Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 3,904 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278,194 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 202.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,201,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 1,473,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after buying an additional 1,243,199 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBLU opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

