Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. grew its holdings in 360 Finance by 7.7% in the first quarter. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. now owns 14,589,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,273 shares during the last quarter. TT International grew its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 10,406,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,674,000 after buying an additional 5,588,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $9,770,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 32.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 966,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QFIN. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. 360 Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $449.11 million during the quarter. 360 Finance had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 30.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 360 Finance Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

