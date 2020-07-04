21,000 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 1,240,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 465,099 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 425,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 264,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $463.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.