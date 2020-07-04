Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,849 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,155,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after buying an additional 778,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after buying an additional 246,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 387,993 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $138.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

