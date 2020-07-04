Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Avaya by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Avaya stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.20 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

