Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares during the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

