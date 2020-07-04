Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 2,735 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $146,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,310. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $9.71 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

