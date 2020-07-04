Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Newmark Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NMRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Newmark Group stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Newmark Group Inc has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

