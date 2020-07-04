Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 17,568 Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 403.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:CTRA opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.28. The company had revenue of $470.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.50 million.

ConturaEnergyInc . Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.