Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 61,867 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,867 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $98,989.02. Insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $125,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPMT opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.69. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.