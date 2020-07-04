WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,266 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,675,000 after buying an additional 613,642 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in WNS by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,532,000 after buying an additional 459,295 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,933,000 after buying an additional 414,514 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,124,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,322,000 after buying an additional 324,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in WNS by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,921,000 after buying an additional 298,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

NYSE WNS opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

