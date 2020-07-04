Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,422,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,323,000 after buying an additional 1,129,347 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,862,000 after buying an additional 762,310 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 804,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,303,000 after buying an additional 688,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 56,932.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 668,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,968,000 after buying an additional 667,254 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at $252,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shira Goodman purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

