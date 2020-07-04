Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 54.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Vedanta Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEDL. Citigroup raised Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vedanta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Vedanta Ltd
Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Vedanta Ltd
Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 7,514 Shares of Tennant
Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 7,514 Shares of Tennant
Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc.
Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc.
7,259 Shares in Regenxbio Inc Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC
7,259 Shares in Regenxbio Inc Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Cronos Group Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Cronos Group Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report