Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 54.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Vedanta Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEDL. Citigroup raised Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vedanta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

