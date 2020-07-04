Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 7,514 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tennant by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tennant by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Tennant has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti dropped their price target on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

