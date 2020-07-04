7,259 Shares in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 898.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 240,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 40.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.08. Regenxbio Inc has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,260. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

