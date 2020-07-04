Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 247,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cronos Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,873,000. Chescapmanager LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 8,873,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,063,000 after acquiring an additional 381,663 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 544,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cronos Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 180,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 134.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 157,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRON. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of CRON opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.89. Cronos Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.72%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

