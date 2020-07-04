66,722 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APAM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

