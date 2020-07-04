Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Essex Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,181,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 61.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 221,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 122.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 288,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,453,000 after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $237.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.55. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

