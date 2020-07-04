Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,942 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.6% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAH opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.