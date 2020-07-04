53,338 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78,616.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after buying an additional 3,264,959 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,957,000. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,539,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,977,000 after buying an additional 132,459 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 379.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 129,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,914,000.

Shares of JAGG opened at $27.93 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

