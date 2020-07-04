Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,072,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $978,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.40. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09.

