Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $206.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $208.02. The company has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

