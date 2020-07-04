26,900 Shares in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 835,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 75,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $196,628.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,474.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 8,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $62,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $281,871.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,906. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

