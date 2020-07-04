Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 19,301 Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 16.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 441,293 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHD. Stephens lifted their price target on Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cactus from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Cactus stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cactus Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.89 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.47%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

