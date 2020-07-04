Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 13,309 Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the first quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 60.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 31.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 896,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LORL opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $422.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.60. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

