Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 13,309 Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the first quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 60.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 31.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 896,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LORL opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $422.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.60. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Vedanta Ltd
Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Vedanta Ltd
Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 7,514 Shares of Tennant
Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 7,514 Shares of Tennant
Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc.
Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc.
7,259 Shares in Regenxbio Inc Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC
7,259 Shares in Regenxbio Inc Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Cronos Group Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Cronos Group Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report