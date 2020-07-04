Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dillard’s by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $567.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The business had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

