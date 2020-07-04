Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $234,000 in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,248 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $89,843,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unilever by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unilever by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $32,863,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UN opened at $54.13 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UN. Argus decreased their price objective on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

