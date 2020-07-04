Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $226,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of DSGX opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

