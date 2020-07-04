Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 255.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,888,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

NVS stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

