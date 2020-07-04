13,220 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,226,000 after buying an additional 1,744,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,195,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,366,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after buying an additional 1,095,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,743,000.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $27,888.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $29.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

