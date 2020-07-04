Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at $5,695,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 959,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after buying an additional 67,155 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,696,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 896,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

LORL opened at $19.66 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $422.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.92) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LORL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.