Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $226,000 Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,505 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 23.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 17,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $67.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $68.62.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $191,907.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,615.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,446,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,985.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,736,242 shares of company stock worth $270,885,636 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

