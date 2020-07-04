Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 31,990 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,990 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,670,000 after acquiring an additional 904,370 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,265,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,038,000 after acquiring an additional 555,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,924,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

