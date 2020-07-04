Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,491,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,962,000 after acquiring an additional 44,393 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,294,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 63,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 7.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,268,000 after acquiring an additional 239,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,895,000 after acquiring an additional 143,989 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other Graco news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

