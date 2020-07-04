Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,218,000 after buying an additional 1,419,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,697,000 after buying an additional 1,477,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,336,000 after buying an additional 1,916,219 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,293,000 after buying an additional 3,150,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,977,000 after buying an additional 76,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

