Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PHG opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.
Several research firms recently commented on PHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
