Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE:PHG opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on PHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.