Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 44.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $4,946,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Koninklijke Philips NV
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Koninklijke Philips NV
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Universal Display Co.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Universal Display Co.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
145,035 Shares in Power REIT Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
145,035 Shares in Power REIT Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report