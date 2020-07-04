Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 44.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $4,946,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

