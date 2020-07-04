Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 329,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 4.67% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

