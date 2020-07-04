Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 116,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.42% of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period.

Get Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $48.16 on Friday. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.