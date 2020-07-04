145,035 Shares in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 145,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Power REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Power REIT by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $28.40 on Friday. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

