Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $1.53 Million Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 1.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 39.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 55,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $28.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

