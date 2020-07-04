Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of LGI Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 7,887.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 74,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.32. LGI Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.